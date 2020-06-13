LILLIAN M. FORGRAVE
FORGRAVE, LILLIAN M. Peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at age 85. She was sister of Gordon (Gayle) Forgrave of Toronto, Helen (Tom) McKay of Owen Sound, and the late John. Loving aunt to Ann, Julie and Karen; and great-aunt to Laura. Close friend of Aubrey Smith. She taught for many years at Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School in Aurora. Lillian enjoyed scuba diving in her younger years, and in her retirement continued to enjoy hiking, golfing, and became an excellent quilter. Private family service will be held. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
