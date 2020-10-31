DAGG, LILLIAN MARIE (nee LEMAY) October 21, 2020 Age 93, Bowmanville. Lillian Dagg, formerly of Hawkesbury, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020. Loving wife of the late Kenneth George Dagg of Portage-du-Fort, Quebec. Mother of Joanne (late Robert) of Meaford and Jayne (Shawn) of Courtice. Dear grandmother to Michelle (Javier), Kristyn (John). Andrea (Mike), Kaitlin (Marc) Grant (Carolyn), Micheal (Olivia), Brittany, Nick, Julia (Iain) and Gary (Susan). Great-grandmother to Emily, Logan, Benjamin, Maelle, Ignacio and Beckett. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Sister of Gladys (Edward) Taylor, Ruthie Lemay, Edward (Mary) Lemay, Elmer (Shirley) Lemay and Richard (Doreen) Lemay. Predeceased by Ellen Gustafsson (Mother) and Hector Lemay (Father). A private family service will take place in the spring of 2021. Memorial donations may be made to Glen Hill Marnwood. Cheques can be made payable to Glen Hill Marnwood Residence Council (or cash) and can be mailed to 26 Elgin Street, Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 3C8.



