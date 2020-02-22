|
NELSON, LILLIAN MARIE (nee DIXON) At home, in the early hours of February 12, 2020, surrounded by family, Lillian left us to be joined with her husband Roy (1985). Raised on a prairie farm in Methven, Manitoba, with siblings William, Ron, Mervin, Doreen and Joyce. As an educated young woman, she worked as a medical lab technician. She met her husband and moved to Toronto in 1954 and raised four children, Lorrie (Dave), Susan (Bruce), Sandy (Phil) and Andrew. A very proud grandmother and great-grandmother, with pictures all around her. Life was busy as foster parents to over 50 children. Mom was happiest with dirty hands in her garden and has left that legacy to us. Later she became interested in family history and while gaining impressive computer skills, has left us with wonderful stories. A dear lifelong friend of Jean Ford from England. While we are saddened by her loss, we know she has other places to be. A life well lived. A celebration of life will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation close to your heart.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020