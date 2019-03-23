AYLESWORTH, Lillian Mary (nee CRAIG) March 10, 1930 - March 21, 2019 Our feisty Lil passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Predeceased by her devoted husband F. Robert (Bob) Aylesworth (2008), with whom she shared and enjoyed life. Donations in Lil's memory can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home in Richmond Hill.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Mary AYLESWORTH.
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019