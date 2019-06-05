LILLIAN MAY HARVEY

Obituary

HARVEY, LILLIAN MAY Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in her 90th year. Cherished mother to Cindy, Pam (John) and Ken. Loving Grandma to Maggie May and Katrina. Great-grandmother to Kale. Lillian was predeceased by her son Frank. She will also be missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main St. S., Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held at Trinity United Church, 20 First Ave., Uxbridge, on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. Immediately following the service, refreshments will be served on the lower level of the church. Donations in memory of Lillian may be made to the Schizophrenia Society of Canada. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 5, 2019
