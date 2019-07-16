LILLIAN O'DONNELL (nee TALLON; DORSCHNER)
Passed away on July 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mother to Paul (Janet), Mark, Maureen, Catherine, Michael (Jenn and Tyler) and Joan (Dave). Grandmother to Kevin, Megan (Andrew), Brendan, Conor, Kaitlynn, Chloe, Jack, Louisa, Patrick. Great-grandmother to Jude and Alexander. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home - Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan), on Wednesday, July 17th from 6-9 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, July 18th at 4 p.m. Private cremation will follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star from July 16 to July 17, 2019