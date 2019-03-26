Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILLIAN PATRICIA (SMITH) EGLINTON. View Sign

EGLINTON, LILLIAN (SMITH) PATRICIA Passed away in her 99th year at Sakura House Hospice (VON Oxford) in Woodstock, Ontario, on March 25, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Stratford, Ontario. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years, Arthur Eglinton (2008), a WWII veteran. Amongst many shared activities, both enjoyed travelling with many friends over the years. Also predeceased by her parents Elizabeth Sarah (Rich) Smith and Harry Smith, her brothers John (and twin), Harry, George, Alfred, Fred (WWII), William, Victor and sisters Rose, Elisa, Elizabeth Boon and Louise Cahill. Loving mother to the late Patricia Kydd (Tom), Barbara McNaughton (Kirk) and Rick Eglinton (Anita Vézina). She will be missed by her grandchildren Tom Kydd Jr. (Brenda), Karen Hill (Dave, deceased), Nancy Dawson (Dave), Bill McNaughton (Shirley Welsh), Ken McNaughton (deceased), Renée Eglinton and Sheri (Shaukat). Fondly remembered by her great-grandchildren: Alex Hill; Mitchell, Cooper and Kylie Dawson; Stuart McNaughton and Jenna McGregor; Tasneem (Haziq Zawid), Jameel, Zakariyyaa and Junaid Sheri. Lillian also leaves many nieces and nephews. Lillian enjoyed knitting and donating her work to young mothers and charities. She remained socially active while living at McCarthy Place in Stratford, never refusing an invitation to Demetre's Family Restaurant and many outings offered by niece Rosalie Edwards, caring friends Donna and Sam Ogilvie and many others. We would like to thank the staff at Sakura House Hospice (VON Oxford) for their loving care and compassion. A celebration of life will be held in the Reception Centre of the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford, on Sunday, March 31st from 1 - 4 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Sakura House Hospice (VON Oxford) or the through the funeral home. 519.271.7411

430 Huron Street

Stratford , ON N5A 5T7

