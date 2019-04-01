Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian RANCE. View Sign





RANCE, lillian In loving memory of a very special Sister, Mom and Nana. Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook on March 30, 2019, at age 97. Predeceased by her loving husband Ross, always remembered by her close sister and soul mate Kay, will be dearly missed by her daughter Susan (Bryan) and son Jim (Kathy). Remembered fondly by her grandchildren Kim (John), Jacqueline (Lorne), Sarah (Stuart), Will (Leah) and Katie (Pete). Missed by several great-grandchildren, special cousin Tish and dear friend Scotty. Thank you to the wonderful and very caring doctors and nurses in K Wing and to her compassionate caregiver Gina. Nana Banana's favourite time was spent celebrating with her family on special occasions. We will miss her infectious laugh and her ability to make the perfect cup of tea! A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Nana... as you have always said to us, "Bye for now, Love You!". Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

