HOLMES, Lillian RITA (nee McEVOY) October 1, 1919 - December 15, 2019 Passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Charles Merlyn for over 60 years. Loving mother of Dennis and his wife Carol. Devoted grandmother of Geoffrey, Allison (Chris Wonnell) and Cheryl. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street, at Goulding, south of Steeles). A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Roman Catholic Church (10295 Yonge Street). Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019