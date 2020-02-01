|
ROBERTSON, LILLIAN Peacefully passed away January 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Lillian was the oldest daughter of the late Donald and Elsie Robertson. Survived by her sisters, Dorothy, Laureen and Maureen and her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Lillian was a dedicated employee of Bell Canada throughout her career and an enthusiastic volunteer with the Pioneers following her retirement. Lillian enjoyed travel, visiting many countries throughout her life, sometimes in the company of nieces and nephews to whom she generously provided a glimpse of a wider world. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www. mcdbrownscarb.ca. If desired, donations may be made to any charity of your choice in memory of Lillian.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020