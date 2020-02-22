|
DYER, LILLIAN RUTH (nee LISTER) June 29, 1936 - February 16, 2020 With great sadness the Dyer family announces the passing of a longtime community treasure at the Bingham Memorial Hospital in Matheson, on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Lillian Ruth Dyer was born June 29, 1936 in Lloydtown, Ontario, to George and Alda (nee Clark) Lister. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Floyd Dyer, her children David (Grace) Dyer, Kathryn (Murray) Cruickshank and Terry (John) Stepanian and late George (Fanny) Dyer, her grandchildren Jeremy (Jennifer), Jonathan (Dina), Joy (Chase), Karen (Pete), Bradley, Patrick, Joelle, Danielle, Ghislaine, Norman and Julianne and her ten great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Noreen (late Dean) Wilder, her cousins Garry (Norine) and Gail (Bert). Predeceased by her brother Ken (late Marjorie) and sister Inez (late Donald). She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Ruth graduated early from high school at 17 years, attended teacher's college and started teaching at the Crawford one-room school in Schomberg at 18. She married the love of her life Floyd on her 19th birthday June 29, 1955. Together they moved north and raised their family on the farm on Diamond Road. Her teaching career continued at the Beatty one-room school, then at Shillington Public School. She loved road trips, fishing, gardening, snowshoeing, bird watching, reading, baking, singing with her guitar, painting, knitting, embroidery and "cookouts" with the grandchildren. She was involved in many community organizations over the years and frequently sang in church choirs. Her deep love for God was manifested in her care for the people around her and never missed an opportunity to help those in need. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at the Evangel Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, 473 Poplar Road, Matheson, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Keith Neal officiating. The interment will take place in the spring at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Matheson. Memorial donations may be made to the Bingham Memorial Hospital and would be greatly appreciated. If you wish to send online condolences to her family or to share your memories, visit www.irvineandirvine funeralhome.com Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Irvine & Irvine Funeral Home. For information: 705-232-4006
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020