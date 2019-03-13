LILLIAN RUTH MacDONALD

MacDONALD, LILLIAN RUTH Predeceased by husband Alexander Sutherland MacDonald. Mother to Beth, Sandy, Bruce and Jude. Grandmother to Laura, Colin, AJ and Ryan. Great-grandmother to Connor. Ruth's response to the diagnosis and effects of Alzheimer's was an inspiration. There is a 2 p.m. Memorial Service at Rosedale Presbyterian Church on March 16, 2019, followed by a reception. All are welcome. Ruth's ashes will be scattered in Mount Pleasant Cemetery this spring.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019
