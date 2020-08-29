1/
LILLIAN RUTH PLUMB
PLUMB, LILLIAN RUTH (nee JOHNSTON) Lillian, better known to many as Lil', was born in Port Credit in 1927 to Ruby and William, died peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the age of 93. She was predeceased by George Morgan Plumb, widowed at an early age. She was a beloved Mother and Grandmother survived by her children Gail (Ron) and her grandchildren, Damien and Bree; Belle (Ted deceased) and her grandchildren, Krystina and Nicholas; and Daniel (Karen) and her granddaughter, Polly. She was a loving and devoted Mother. She will be missed by many extended family and friends. Condolences may be forwarded through the online guestbook at Scott's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
