SIDER FARRUGIA, LILLIAN "LILY" It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Lillian Sider Farrugia on May 6, 2019, after a swift and courageous battle with cancer. She was 51 years of age. Lillian was the only daughter of Angelo and Patsy Sider and sister to Steve and Nicholas. She was the middle child and really "daddy's little girl". Lillian was born in Toronto on May 24, 1967. She was born on the first long weekend of the summer – the May 2-4 long weekend, a date that suited her personality. Lily was always looking to have a good time with family, relatives and close friends. She had an undeniable and generous spirit about her and was the life of any party or gathering. She loved to be around people and always opened her home to friends and family. Lily was a vibrant person who could never sit still. Lily is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 27 years Joseph "Joe" Farrugia and her two lovely daughters: Tiffany Faith and Lauren Sandra Farrugia. Lily is also survived by: her loving parents Angelo and Patsy Sider; her two brothers Steve Sider and his wife Anne and their two children Jason and Julia Sider and Nicholas Sider and his significant other Sayda Acosta; Joe's parents Phillip and Theresa Farrugia; his two brothers; brother-in-law Raymond Farrugia; sister-in-law Marylou (now deceased) and their two children Michael and Tanya Farrugia; and brother-in-law Robert "Bob" Farrugia and sister-in-law Gina and their two children Nicole and Lily's goddaughter Laura Farrugia. Lilly and Joe met in 1987 and were married on August 1, 1992. They shared a lot of good times before embarking on parenthood; they shared a lifetime of love and happiness with friends and family at the core. The true joys of their lives were the two girls – Lily was so proud of her girls – the beautiful, intelligent and loving women that they developed into today. Lily studied law at college and decided to become a law clerk–paralegal. Lily truly loved her work at Pace Law Firm. She enjoyed working, loved her career, the people that she worked with and took so much pride in her career. While she became an exceptional paralegal, making life-long friends along the way was always most important to Lily. This was true for her at Hughes Amys as well. Lily enjoyed many other interests including travelling near and far, having a good time including good food, friends and music, fashion but most of all a good shopping trip with dear friends that included finding a great deal. Friends and family were always extremely important to Lily. Over her lifetime she was very generous with her time and gave as much as she could to the people around her. Lily was respected, loved and revered by all whose lives she touched in both small and large ways. It really helps the entire family at this difficult time to know how much Lily was loved and adored. She truly had a large network of caring and lifelong friends, relatives and family members. A celebration of Lily's life will be held at Turner & Porter Funeral Home, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, ON, on Wednesday, May 8th and Thursday, May 9th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. each day. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10th at 11 a.m. at St. Ilija Macedonian Orthodox Church, 1775 Bristol Rd. W., Mississauga, ON. Please join Joe, Tiffany and Lauren and the rest of Lily's family to celebrate Lily's life.

