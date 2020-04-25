STOREY, LILLIAN "MARGARET" With a Scotch and Ginger in hand and heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dearest Gramsbear. Lillian 'Margaret' Storey went with the sunrise to have morning coffee with her beloved Leonard on April 15, 2020. Never to be late to a party, she was reunited with Dear Ole Dad just days before his would be birthday. Margaret will be deeply missed by her daughter, Marlene (Michael), son, David, and grandchildren Brittany/ Matilda (Michael), Bronwyn/ Trixie (Kage), Mackenize/ Skeezix (Courtney), Alicia, and Jacky, and godchildren Robin, Holly, and Sherry. She will forever be remembered for her caring heart, unwavering love for her family, fluffy white hair, and pursed lips. The family would like to thank the staff at Erin Mills Lodge (particularly, Nurse Danielle who stood in for us when we couldn't be there) and Margaret's wonderful caregiver, Sheri, who brought light, love, and laughter into her final years. A celebration of life with be held at a later date. Toodley-doodley, Gramsbear.

