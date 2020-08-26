Lillian TROFYMOWYCH

TROFYMOWYCH, Lillian August 20, 1929 - August 23, 2020 Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto, on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Adam. Loving mother of Elizabeth, Nadine and Peter. Dear sister of the late Edith Hansen and the late Gordon Coyle. Friends may call at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W., on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:00 – Noon. Funeral service and Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Volodymyr Cemetery, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com