1/1
Lillian TROFYMOWYCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TROFYMOWYCH, Lillian August 20, 1929 - August 23, 2020 Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Toronto, on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Adam. Loving mother of Elizabeth, Nadine and Peter. Dear sister of the late Edith Hansen and the late Gordon Coyle. Friends may call at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W., on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:00 – Noon. Funeral service and Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Volodymyr Cemetery, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ridley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved