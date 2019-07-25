DACK, Lillian Velma Peacefully at Centenary Hospital on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in her 98th year. Lillian will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by her husband Bob of 71 years, her children Bob (Jr.), Cathy (John), Joan (Gary), her grandchildren Jennifer (Eli) and Stephanie (Daniel) and her favourite granddogs Tucker and Cooper. Survived by her brother Bill (Betty) and predeceased by her siblings Ernie, Fred, Albert, Dora, Hilda, Mabel, Phyllis and Hazel. Memorial visitation will be held at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, on Monday, July 29th, from 10 - 11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019