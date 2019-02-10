CHEN SEE, LILLIAN YVONNE (nee LOOK HONG) Died peacefully in Miami on February 3, 2019, aged 83. Widow of the late Pat Chen See. Mother of Suzanne (Thomas) Read, Debbie (Tony) Chin and Tony (Julia). Grandmother of Tim, Suzy, Daniel, Adrian, Alison, Christopher, Tyler, Justin and Johnny. Great-grandmother of Quinn. Sister of Cecilia, Pauline (Kin) Mak, the late Marian (Jeff) Lodenquai, William (Jeanne) and Bobby (Cecile). Longtime owner, Quality Foliage, Inc., Florida City. Funeral details on Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada (heartandstroke.ca) or to Missionaries of the Poor (missionforthepoor.org) are welcome.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILLIAN YVONNE CHEN SEE.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2019