RICKETTS, LILY ANN (nee BONICK) Passed away peacefully at the age of 100, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Predeceased by her husband, Maitland M.B. Ricketts. Loving mother to Kemeel (Madge), Azan, Eudel (Hubert), Martin, Blossom (McDaniel), Phillips, Oswald (Sylvia) Ricketts, Leonie Hodge, Dalton Ricketts, Carol Barclay and Shelly (Shelton) Beneby. Beloved grandmother to Tony (Julie-Ann), Michael, Omar, Khalil (Toni), Ian, Sara, Shea, Sherod and Shalah. She will be sadly missed by all of her great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to the Highland Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., 416-773-0933, for visitation on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 5:00 . – 9:00 p.m., and on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 9:45. – 10:30 a.m., with service to follow at the Bayview Glen Church at 300 Steeles Ave. E., Thornhill, Ontario. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Lane.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019