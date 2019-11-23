RICKETTS, LILY ANN (nee BONICK) Lily Ann Ricketts, 100 years old, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, following a lengthy illness. She was predeceased by her husband Maitland M.B. Ricketts. Loving mother to Kemeel (Madge), Azan, Eudel (Hubert), Martin, Blossom (McDaniel), Phillips, Oswald (Sylvia) Ricketts, Leonie Hodge, Dalton Ricketts, Carol Barclay and Shelly (Shelton) Beneby. Beloved grandmother to her grandchildren: Anthony (Julie-Ann), Michael, Omar, Khalil (Toni) Azan, Ian D. Martin, Sara (David) Dunlap, Rachel (Guy) Falleyn, Jordana Ricketts, Naomi (Chris) Leandre, David (Linda), Danielle Hodge, Dylan (Kayla) Ricketts, Jason, Brandon (Sahar) Hampden, Vencot McKenzie, Shea-Ashley, Sherod and Shalah Beneby. She will be sadly missed by all of her great-grandchildren: Bianca, Joshua (Allison) Tyler Azan, Mikhael L. Martin, Zara Miguel, Lucia and Toulah Leandre, Shaw Hodge, Aliyah and Elias Hampden and Dontae and Lincoln Ricketts. Family and friends are invited to the Highland Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., 416-773-0933, for visitation on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., with service to follow at the Bayview Glen Church at 300 Steeles Ave. E., Thornhill, Ontario. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, 33 Memory Gardens Lane.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019