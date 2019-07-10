Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lily B. ANTHONY. View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Obituary

ANTHONY, Lily B. May 25, 1925 - July 8, 2019 Peacefully, at the Salvation Army Isabel and Arthur Meighen Manor, in her 94th year. Lily, beloved wife the late Doug Fraser (1966) and the late Hal Anthony (1982). Daughter of the late George and Agnes Wilson. Sister of the late Dunc Wilson (1999) and the late Margaret Sedgewick (2017). Dear mother of Doug (Grace), Don (Lisa), Jim (Donna, 2016), Mike (Denise), Steve (Lisa), Rick (Susan), Jane (Doug) and Carol (Frank). Grandmother of 17 cherished grandchildren: Holly, Madeleine (Clement), Joanna (Dylan), Rob (Alanna), Luke (Leah), Meg (Jesse), David (Stephanie), Melanie, Daniel (Jackie), Robert (Miki), William, Derek (Krystal), Nadia, Douglas, Christina (Dan), Angela (Anthony), Jessica (Onur) and great-grandmother of 14 precious great-grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by the Sedgewick clan: Bev (1997), Barb, Bob, Jenny, Patty (2015) and Johnny. Lily's full life included her families at Glebe Presbyterian and Leaside Presbyterian churches, Cairngorm Club, Sunnybrook Hospital (25-year volunteer), Bethel Green Seniors Residence, Sprint Angus House and Meighen Manor. Our heartfelt appreciation to the amazing staff on Moore West at Meighen Manor and to Cheri and Mya for their tremendous care. Donations to "The Salvation Army - Meighen Health Centre - Spiritual Care Department" would be appreciated. Visitation will be held at MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd. (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair Ave. 416-485-5572), on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service to take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. Reception to follow.



