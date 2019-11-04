LILY GOLDFIELD

Service Information
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON
M3J 2P1
(416)-663-9060
Obituary

GOLDFIELD, LILY On Saturday, November 2, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Nehemiah Goldfield. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Judy and the late Bruce Cane. Dear sister of the late Joe Mann. Devoted grandmother of Matthew and Kristy Cane, and Ben Cane, great-grandmother of Thomas. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Markham. Memorial donations may be made the Bruce Cane Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Seneca College, 416-491-5050.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 4, 2019
