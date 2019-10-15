TORISAWA, Lily Kikuko Peacefully passed away at Aurora Resthaven Nursing Home, on October 12, 2019, at the age of 87, with her family by her side. Devoted mother to Craig (Dawn) and Deborah (Damir). Cherished Oma to Megan and Ryan. Survived by brother George. Predeceased by her husband Cosmo. Public Visitation will be held at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 between 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in our chapel on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. Lily will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Memorial Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 15, 2019