SPALDING, Lily Margaret Passed away at her home at Amica - Swan Lake, Markham, on Monday, February 18, 2019, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late James Harper Spalding and dear mother of Diane Fairbanks (the late Doug), Pat Spalding and Ken Spalding (Jane). Loving Grandmother of Corrinne (Ron), Dayna (Cam), Tim (Ivy), Richard (Emily) and Mark (Taylor). Great-grandmother of Charlotte and Kennedy. Cremation has taken place and she will be laid to rest with her husband at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019