|
|
(nee MITTLESTEAD) Passed away with her family at her side at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga, after a brief illness on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Born in Wainfleet. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick Gallagher (2014) and son Mark (2016). Survived by her loving children Aileen Gilbert (Don), John, Jim (Tracy) and Karen Cade (Gary), daughter-in-law Roslyn, sisters Nancy Woronchak, Celia Voordouw, Kathy Hilborn and Linda Shoup. Cherished Nana to 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Dorothy and siblings John, Mary, Elaine, Lila and Bruce. Family and friends are invited to visit at DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. in the Davidson Chapel. Interment to follow in Overholt Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences and guest register available at davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020