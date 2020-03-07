|
MIKOLIEW, LILY (nee TOMASHEWSKY) Passed away quietly and peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home, in Shelburne, Ontario. Born in Toronto, Ontario, she was a woman who devoted her life to her family and especially her beloved husband Stan, who predeceased her in 2018. Always the life of the party, she enjoyed socializing, especially in her younger days and always welcomed you with a big warm smile that lit up the room. She loved food and was an excellent cook. Ukrainian food was her specialty, she hands down made the best pedaheh (perogies) and borscht. As a juvenile diabetic, insulin was discovered just fourteen years before she was born. Her doctors often joked that she was the only living diabetic who had diabetes when Banting & Best were still alive. She remarkably lived to her 88th year with the disease and passed on simply from old age. She is survived by her son Ken (Caroline Mach) and her daughters, Karen (Chuck Miller) and Korine (Jim Warren). Her pride and joy were her two grandchildren, Dylan and Tessa Warren, whom she loved dearly. Private Family Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Diabetes Canada or Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020