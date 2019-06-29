Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILY MINNIE ISABELLA "Lillian" SNIDER. View Sign Obituary

SNIDER, LILY "Lillian" MINNIE ISABELLA (nee WOOD) "We are all like the bright moon, we still have our darker side." ? Khalil Gibran In the early morning of June 24, 2019, Lily, the mother of Karen, Kathryn (Inji), Eileen and Norma; sister to Tom (deceased), Margaret and Morag; grandmother to Michelle (Glenn); great-grandmother to Julia (Josh), James and Jacob; great-great-grandmother to Nova; peacefully, at the age of 94, left this earth. Lily immigrated to Canada from Edinburgh, in 1947, and joined the CBC in the 1950's. Lily was instrumental in the early years of television news. She was the key figure in the creation of the film library and established protocols and procedures that set the standard in the industry. She is survived by a long lineage of descendants who will carry on her feisty spirit.

SNIDER, LILY "Lillian" MINNIE ISABELLA (nee WOOD) "We are all like the bright moon, we still have our darker side." ? Khalil Gibran In the early morning of June 24, 2019, Lily, the mother of Karen, Kathryn (Inji), Eileen and Norma; sister to Tom (deceased), Margaret and Morag; grandmother to Michelle (Glenn); great-grandmother to Julia (Josh), James and Jacob; great-great-grandmother to Nova; peacefully, at the age of 94, left this earth. Lily immigrated to Canada from Edinburgh, in 1947, and joined the CBC in the 1950's. Lily was instrumental in the early years of television news. She was the key figure in the creation of the film library and established protocols and procedures that set the standard in the industry. She is survived by a long lineage of descendants who will carry on her feisty spirit. Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019

