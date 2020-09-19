PARVINNEJAD (AMI), Lily November 27, 1946 - September 12, 2020 It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Lily is deeply missed by her loving husband Nader, her devoted children Nima (Shery), Nazanin (Mehran), and Nikoo (Ali), and her cherished granddaughter Hannah Rose. She will also be sadly missed by many extended family and friends. A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Elgin Mills Cemetery and Funeral Centre however the service will be livestreamed for public viewing on Sunday, September 20th at 10 a.m. (a link will be available on Lily's memorial page at 9:30 a.m.). On behalf of the family, thank you for your kind words and support during this difficult time. For further information and online condolences please visit www.etouch.ca