LOCHNER, LINA Passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019, in her 89th year. Beloved wife to the late Mario for 65 years. Loving mother to Rosemary, Silvano, Paul and George. Adored nonna to Nicholas, Michael G., Lisa, Michael L. and Stephanie. Caring great-grandmother to Jackson and Harper. She will forever be in the hearts of those who knew her. Friends will be received on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke (Albion Rd. and Hwy. 27), from 2-5 p.m. A Funeral Mass will commence at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Wilfred's Roman Catholic Church, 1675 Finch Ave. W., North York (between Jane St. and Keele St.). Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019