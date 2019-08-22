MACRI, LINDA ALBERTA (nee TAYLOR) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Linda on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 72. Predeceased by her husband George. Beloved mother of Meredith (Michael) and Shannon. Dear grandmother of Ava and Evan. Beloved sister of Chuck (Helen). Family and friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service in the Chapel at 12 p.m. Private interment to follow. The family wishes donations to be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2019