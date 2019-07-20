Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA ANN BALL. View Sign Obituary

BALL, LINDA ANN (nee GILBERT) Linda Ann Ball (nee Gilbert), 70, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Having survived cancer three times, Linda succumbed after a lengthy illness due to heart and kidney complications. She is survived by her daughters from her previous marriage to Rodger Ball (predeceased), Barbara Ball and Beverley (Ball) Comber, her husband Laird Comber and their children Lucy and Charlie, who knew her as "Gramma". Linda will also be missed by her sister Jean (Gilbert) Hunter, brother-in-law Paul Hunter, nephews, Covey (Jana) and Scott (Arwen), niece Kendal (Joshua) and her dear friend Kathy. Daughter of Lionel and Margaret Gilbert, Linda grew up in Concord, and attended Thornhill and Langstaff Secondary Schools. Linda was a dedicated employee at the Region of York where she was a respected colleague and friend to many. Linda had a zest for life and a passion for travel and exploration. She travelled to Africa and Europe and extensively around North America; she loved camping, cooking, and keeping up with current events, but her true passion was quilting. Over the past years, Linda created hundreds of quilts, many of which she gifted to friends and family with love. She was a member of three quilt guilds, holding various executive positions over the years. She will be missed by her friends at the Region of York Quilters Guild, the Gwillimbury Quilt Guild, and the Moraine Quilt Guild. Linda loved her time with her "Thursday Quilters Group" and truly appreciated all of their support. The family would like to thank Dr. Yuen, Dr. Anglin and Dr. Temple, at Southlake Regional Heath Centre; Dr. Mark and Hyun Kwon for their care and compassion. A celebration of life will be held in Linda's honour at a later date, details forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

