PEGG, LINDA ANN Remember: Linda Ann Pegg - Passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020, with loved ones by her side at the age of 65. Survived by her loving husband, David Pegg; beloved sons, Kyle (Caroline) and Garrett (Kaitlyn); her adored mother Gloria Guest; her sister Cathy Leeder (Brett); and nephews, Matthew and Nicholas. Predeceased by her brother James Pitoscia (Jacqueline) and niece Alexendra Raso (Jeff). Linda was known for her unbelievable creativity, especially when it came to special occasions. She will be remembered for her love of family, incredible generosity, kindness and ability to light up a room with joy. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Special thanks to SRT MedStaff for their tender care, especially Mahtab, as well as her wonderful PSW's. If desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
