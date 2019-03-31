Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA ANTONACCI. View Sign

ANTONACCI, LINDA It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Linda Antonacci on March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Sergio. Devoted daughter of the late Joyce and the late Sonny Breger. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Beverley Folland and John Zargi, Sheri and Eric Askey. Cherished grandmother of Dara Semedo and Adam Folland. Special Mima of Stephanie Cohen and Kai Askey. Great-grandmother of Jackson Zachary. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Lori and Steve Cranson. She will be sadly missed by her cousins and by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Stouffville, 905-642-2855. Burial will take place in Highland Hills. Memorial Gardens, Gormley. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to the Stronach Regional Cancer Centre at Southlake Hospital, 102-581 Davis Dr., Newmarket, ON L3Y 2PC.

