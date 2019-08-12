BANKS, LINDA With a heavy heart, Terry announces the passing of his wife Linda Banks at their home in Kitchener Saturday morning, August 10, 2019, Linda was 60-something years of age. She will be forever loved and remembered by her daughter Krista and her partner Stephanie, along with her immediate family. Cherished daughter of Vija Young (the late Karl), beloved sister of Anita and her family, Sandra, and little brother Rick and his family. Cremation has taken place and if wished donations in Linda's memory can be made to your local Food Bank or the MS Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 12, 2019