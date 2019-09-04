STAPLETON, LINDA BEVERLEY July 5, 1947 - September 1, 2019 Born in Toronto, Ontario July 5, 1947 of Alliston, Ontario, formerly of Greely, Calgary, Alberta. Daughter of the late Katherine and Harold Amos. Beloved wife of Peter Stapleton of 35 years. Step-mother of Jason (Lori Gottfried). Grandmother of Ashley and Brianna. Sister-in-law of Daphne Jewell (late Henry) and family, Yvonne Crinall (late Bunny) and family and the late Desmond Stapleton (Tricia) and family. Visitation will be held at W. John Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St. E., Alliston, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1 p.m. to time of service in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Before retiring, Linda worked as an Underwriter for a number of insurance companies. Linda loved travelling, skiing, waterskiing and dancing. After numerous surgeries, Linda was no longer able to partake in these activities but never wanted to miss out on anything and never let Lupus take over her life! After retiring, Linda moved closer to her son and his family. Linda was a warrior!! A Trooper, someone for everybody to look up to! Linda was a light and many were drawn to this light. She will be greatly missed by anyone who was lucky enough to have met her. Please, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of Canada. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca 705-435-5101
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019