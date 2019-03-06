di NORCIA, LINDA BLAKELEY (nee ROSS) Passed peacefully at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Barrie, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Vincent Joseph di Norcia. Loving mother of Andrea and Alexander (Lisa). Cherished sister of Mike (Kaye), Judy Crosland (Duayne) and David (Susan). Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Thursday, March 7th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with service being held at the St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Church, 161 Hanmer St., Barrie, on Friday, March 8th at 2 p.m. Following the service, guests are invited to remain for a reception luncheon in the church hall. The family would like to take this opportunity to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and volunteers at the IOOF for their compassionate care of Linda. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019