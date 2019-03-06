Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA BLAKELEY di NORCIA. View Sign

di NORCIA, LINDA BLAKELEY (nee ROSS) Passed peacefully at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Barrie, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Vincent Joseph di Norcia. Loving mother of Andrea and Alexander (Lisa). Cherished sister of Mike (Kaye), Judy Crosland (Duayne) and David (Susan). Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Thursday, March 7th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with service being held at the St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Church, 161 Hanmer St., Barrie, on Friday, March 8th at 2 p.m. Following the service, guests are invited to remain for a reception luncheon in the church hall. The family would like to take this opportunity to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and volunteers at the IOOF for their compassionate care of Linda. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via

di NORCIA, LINDA BLAKELEY (nee ROSS) Passed peacefully at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Barrie, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Vincent Joseph di Norcia. Loving mother of Andrea and Alexander (Lisa). Cherished sister of Mike (Kaye), Judy Crosland (Duayne) and David (Susan). Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Thursday, March 7th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with service being held at the St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Church, 161 Hanmer St., Barrie, on Friday, March 8th at 2 p.m. Following the service, guests are invited to remain for a reception luncheon in the church hall. The family would like to take this opportunity to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and volunteers at the IOOF for their compassionate care of Linda. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com Funeral Home Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel

30 Worsley Street

Barrie , ON L4M 1L4

(705) 721-9921 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close