BRETT, LINDA (nee HUME) Passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. Survived by husband Kim Brett. Loving mother of Andrew (Amanda) and Daniel (Chad) and also loving Granny to Brayden. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29th, at Pine Hills Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Road) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral at St. Maria Goretti Church (717 Kennedy Road) at 9 a.m. with reception to follow at Pine Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations to the and Heart & Stroke Foundation are appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019