GILLANDERS, LINDA CATHERINE 1949 - 2020 Born at Women's College Hospital, Toronto, May 3, 1949, died at River Glen Haven Nursing Home, May 31, 2020. With constant love and devotion by her parents, Bill and Gert Gillanders, both deceased, Linda overcame many lifelong challenges to find joy and laughter in being around and petting animals, attending special gatherings, getting her nails painted, listening to Shania Twain and Rita MacNeil country music and going for a drive or walk outdoors. She was gentle, kind-hearted and inspiring, was an example of fortitude and tenacity and will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her sisters, Carolyn and Valerie, brothers-in-law, Harvey and Lester and nephews, Paul, Brian and Christopher. Her loss will be felt by all who knew her and her life story. Linda's family extends gratitude to those at River Glen Haven who gave their time, care and attention to ensuring Linda's well-being, with a special nod to Susan, Ryan, Joseph and Joan. Thanks also to those at Chartwell Crescent, Keswick group home who did the same. A private service will be held at a later date at Barrie Union Cemetery.



