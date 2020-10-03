1/
LINDA DAWN MOUNTFORD
MOUNTFORD, LINDA DAWN (nee EVANS) November 17, 1951 - September 26, 2020 On September 26, 2020, Linda passed away peacefully ending a 14-month battle with esophageal cancer. Survived by her beloved husband Larry of 43 years. Loving mother to Julie and husband Sal, Kelly and husband Chris, and Kendal and husband Mike. Grandmother to Violet, Lily, Dahlia, Antonio, James and Joey. Linda will be missed dearly by her sisters Darcy, Cindy, Kathey and Vickey and brothers-in-law George, Jamie and Murray and her extended family. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private funeral service with the immediate family only. The family would like to thank Dr. Cheng and Dr. Ung at Sunnybrook and Dr. Ko at St. Joseph's for their wonderful care. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, in lieu of flowers. You are invited to sign Linda's Book of Condolences at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
