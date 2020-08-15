NICHOLLS, Linda Diane (nee BELSON) August 16, 1940 - August 12, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda, at home in Scarborough. Beloved wife of David for 55 years, much-loved Mum to John (Melissa), Paul (Rhonda) and Michael (Kirsty), and special Grandma to Reilly, William, Beatrice, Eleanor, Edythe and Benjamin. A private family service is being held on Tuesday, August 18th at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
.