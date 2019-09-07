DIKE, LINDA Peacefully passed away at Parkview Home, Stouffville on September 2, 2019 in her 65th year. Dear sister of Marie (Ron Bridle) and Susan. Aunt to John and great-aunt to Griffin. Predeceased by her parents John and Elva Dike. Family will receive friends at Dixon Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, ON, on Tuesday, September 10th from 10 a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkview Home Long Term Care, Stouffville, ON. The family wishes to thank the staff at Parkview Home for their extraordinary care and compassion.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019