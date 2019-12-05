NOSEWORTHY, LINDA ELIZABETH Passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2019 at the age of 66. Beloved daughter of Anita and the late James. She will be greatly missed by many cousins and friends across Canada. Visitation will be held at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd. Scarborough), on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 12 -1 p.m., followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Linda may be made to the People's Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019