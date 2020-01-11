|
EVANS, LINDA (GUTHRIE) Passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, just shy of her 72nd birthday. She is survived by her sisters, brother and their families. Linda was raised in Etobicoke and graduated from Richview Collegiate. From a young age, Linda had a passion for animals. She lovingly kept horses, dogs and cats throughout most of her life and became an accomplished equestrian. Her lucky horseshoe was never far from reach. Linda was fiercely independent. As a toddler she mounted her tricycle and rode off in pursuit of her grandparent's farm in Mississauga, but the adventure was aborted when she was halted by her mother, 2 blocks away. Linda was a natural at anything she tried. The greens called her name day after day and she cherished the friendships that flourished from her golf games. She worshipped the sunshine and followed it South every winter. An active member of the Morgan and British Car Clubs, Linda loved cruising in her 1967 Morgan Plus 4, top-down, music blaring, wearing one of her famous hats. Linda embraced life with vigour and laughter right to the end. She was a devoted and loyal friend. We raise a glass of wine to her beautiful smile, her feisty demeanour and fun loving care-free spirit. She lived life her way. Donations may be made in Linda's honour to a place that her family is eternally grateful for: The Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation (Campbell House), [email protected] or 705-444-2555, Ext. 7521.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020