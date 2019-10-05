FESS, LINDA (nee MATTUCCI) It is with heavy hearts our family announces the sudden passing of Linda on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Barrie, at the age of 61. Beloved wife of Gary for 42 years. Devoted mother of Ryan and Steven. Cherished daughter of Frank and Elsie. Caring sister of Doreen and Susie (Adriano). Dearly missed by her entire extended family and many dear friends. Cremation has taken place and a visitation will be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Rd. (at Hwy. 27), 416-679-1803, on Friday, October 11th from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation. If desired, donations to CAMH would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019