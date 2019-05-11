Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA GAIL MAUER. View Sign Obituary

MAUER, LINDA GAIL (nee McLACHLAN) July 26, 1944 - May 8, 2019 At the Royal Victoria Hospital (Barrie) at the age of 75 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Johnny, loving and devoted mother to Kevin McLachlan and daughter of the late Les and Julie. Sister to Dennis (Marianne), Gary (Grenville), David (Donna), Steven (Maureen), extended family John Joseph Mastandrea and Bill Calkins, and the late Shirley, Wayne and Sharon. You will be greatly missed by your family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Crohn's and Colitis Canada.

MAUER, LINDA GAIL (nee McLACHLAN) July 26, 1944 - May 8, 2019 At the Royal Victoria Hospital (Barrie) at the age of 75 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late Johnny, loving and devoted mother to Kevin McLachlan and daughter of the late Les and Julie. Sister to Dennis (Marianne), Gary (Grenville), David (Donna), Steven (Maureen), extended family John Joseph Mastandrea and Bill Calkins, and the late Shirley, Wayne and Sharon. You will be greatly missed by your family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Crohn's and Colitis Canada. www.crohnsandcolitis.ca At the request of Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life will be held in Balm Beach, Tiny Township, where Linda spent all her summers. Date to be announced. "Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all." Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close