Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda GALE. View Sign Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 660 Kennedy Road Toronto , ON M1K2B5 (416)-266-4404 Obituary

GALE, Linda Linda Gale of Scarborough sadly passed away at the Scarborough General Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Linda was born on April 9, 1947. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gale. Dear daughter of the late Murray and Annie Dunlop. Loving mother of Kim (husband Shaw) and Leeann (husband Matthew) and sadly missed by 3 grandchildren, Scott, Kristina and Tristyn. Dear sibling of sister Patty, predeceased, brother Murray (wife Bev) and brother Bobby. Linda enjoyed her scratch tickets and loved playing Bingo. She will be missed by all her dear friends and family. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd. Scarborough).



GALE, Linda Linda Gale of Scarborough sadly passed away at the Scarborough General Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Linda was born on April 9, 1947. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gale. Dear daughter of the late Murray and Annie Dunlop. Loving mother of Kim (husband Shaw) and Leeann (husband Matthew) and sadly missed by 3 grandchildren, Scott, Kristina and Tristyn. Dear sibling of sister Patty, predeceased, brother Murray (wife Bev) and brother Bobby. Linda enjoyed her scratch tickets and loved playing Bingo. She will be missed by all her dear friends and family. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd. Scarborough). Published in the Toronto Star on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close