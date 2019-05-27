GALE, Linda Linda Gale of Scarborough sadly passed away at the Scarborough General Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Linda was born on April 9, 1947. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Gale. Dear daughter of the late Murray and Annie Dunlop. Loving mother of Kim (husband Shaw) and Leeann (husband Matthew) and sadly missed by 3 grandchildren, Scott, Kristina and Tristyn. Dear sibling of sister Patty, predeceased, brother Murray (wife Bev) and brother Bobby. Linda enjoyed her scratch tickets and loved playing Bingo. She will be missed by all her dear friends and family. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5-9 p.m. at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd. Scarborough).
Published in the Toronto Star on May 27, 2019