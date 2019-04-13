DUFFY, LINDA JEAN (nee PHILLIPS) March 3, 1948 – April 3, 2019 Passed away at the Centenary Hospital on April 3, 2019, in her 72nd year. Beloved wife of the late Michael Duffy. Dear mother of Dawn Hounsome and April Duffy. Interment will be held at Beechwood Cemetery, 7241 Jane Street, Vaughan, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019