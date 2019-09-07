Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA JOYCE MURPHY-HICKS. View Sign Service Information MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough 2900 KINGSTON RD Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5 (416)-267-4656 Obituary

MURPHY-HICKS, LINDA JOYCE May 29, 1949 - August 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Bridgepoint, with family at her side. She leaves behind a sister Sharon Koor (Juri) and a brother Harley Murphy, nieces Sarah (Murphy), Caitlin (and Matt Baynton) and a nephew Ben (and Elizabeth Murphy), predeceased by her father Harley Murphy and her mother Ronalda Rudland. Linda had a great love for family and children. Particularly of note, was Linda's ability to accumulate and maintain loyal and devoted friendships from all across Canada, many of whom were in contact with Linda right up until her passing. Linda had a resolute determination to relearn skills and live independently after a stroke temporarily derailed her life plans. She always enjoyed telling jokes and stories and always greeted everyone with a smile and a kind word. She will most certainly be missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to staff at Mt. Sinai and Bridgepoint for their compassion and dedicated care. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at McDougall and Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (west of McCowan Rd.). Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019

