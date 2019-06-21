Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LINDA KELVIN FOY. View Sign Service Information Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel 82 Pine Street Collingwood , ON L9Y 2N7 (705)-445-2651 Obituary

FOY, LINDA KELVIN Age 73, loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother, died peacefully on June 15, 2019, at Hospice Georgian Triangle in Collingwood, Ontario. Linda was diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) on December 18, 2018. Predeceased by her two parents, John and Margaret Hoare, Linda is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 50 years, Marty Foy; her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Carolynne Hoare; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Leo and Anne Foy; her son and daughter-in-law, Darryl and Andrea Foy; her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jason Ambrose; and grandson, Russell Ambrose. Linda, forever a Maritimer at heart, grew up in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Linda moved to Toronto, Ontario and earned a degree in Home Economics from Ryerson University. Linda had a successful career as a test kitchen manager for Chatelaine Magazine and later became a passionate home economics and kindergarten teacher at Philip Pocock and Christ the King Catholic Schools. Linda and her husband raised their two children in Mississauga, Ontario, later moving to Collingwood, Ontario, to enjoy their retirement. Linda had many passions and lived a vibrant life full of love, laughter, compassion and joy. She was an avid traveller, seamstress, cook and golfer but she will be remembered most for her compassionate and generous spirit toward the family members and friends who she held close to her heart. We celebrate you mom. Your smile, strength and the countless memories you made will stay with us forever. You may be gone from our lives but you will always continue in our hearts. We love you. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you donate to the ALS Society of Canada. Friends may visit Linda's online Book of Memories at

