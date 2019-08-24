Linda LOADER

Service Information
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON
L1W 3T7
(905)-686-5589
Obituary

LOADER, Linda (nee McWILLIAMS) 1951 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Linda Loader. Survived by her husband of 50 years John Loader. Sons Shawn (Brenda), Kevin (Stacy). Grandchildren Noah, Benjamin, Cadence and fur baby Sheba. She will be missed by her all of her extended family and close friends. Linda was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, She left a footprint wherever she went. Services entrusted with The Simple Alternative – Pickering (1057 Brock Road, 905-686-5589). Date and time of service to be confirmed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. To leave online condolences or to confirm date and time of service, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 24, 2019
